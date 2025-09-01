Heartbreak in Abdullapurmet: Toddler Crushed by Auto-Trolley While Playing Near Home

Hyderabad: A heart-wrenching accident took place in Abdullapurmet on Monday, in which a 13-month-old child, Lohit, died on the spot after falling under an auto-trolley and sustaining serious injuries.

According to local sources, Lohit, who was playing near his house, tried to catch a puppy in the neighbourhood. During the game, the puppy suddenly fell under a parked auto-trolley, and Lohit also went under the trolley after it. The driver, who could not see the child, started the vehicle, as a result of which Lohit fell under the front wheel of the auto-trolley, was seriously injured, and died on the spot.

Taking immediate action, the Abdullapurmet police registered a case of negligent homicide against the driver of the auto-trolley and took him into custody. The driver told police that he did not see Lohit under the vehicle, which is why he started it.

The tragic incident has served as a wake-up call for child safety in the area, with locals appealing to parents to keep an eye on young children to prevent such heartbreaking accidents in the future.