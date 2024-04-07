Toddler dies after accidentally falling from 2nd floor in Kachiguda

In a heart-wrenching incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, identified as V Priyanshi, tragically lost her life after reportedly falling from a building in Kachiguda on Saturday night.

According to reports, the toddler resided with her parents on the second floor of a building situated at Nimboliadda, within the jurisdiction of the Kachiguda police station. The unfortunate incident occurred while Priyanshi was playing, and she accidentally ventured out of the hall, unbeknownst to her parents who were indoors at the time.

Sub Inspector P Ravi Kumar of the Kachiguda police recounted the sequence of events, stating that the child climbed onto a chair and leaned over the parapet wall. In a tragic turn of events, she slipped and fell onto the terrace of a neighboring building, sustaining critical head injuries in the process.

Promptly rushed to the hospital, Priyanshi succumbed to her injuries during the course of treatment.

Following a complaint, law enforcement officials initiated an investigation, registering a case and transferring the toddler’s body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. Subsequent to the examination conducted on Sunday, the police returned the body to the grieving family for final rites.

The community mourns the untimely loss of the young life, underscoring the importance of vigilance and safety measures, particularly in residential areas, to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.