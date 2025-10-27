Telangana Tragedy: Toddler Dies After Accidentally Consuming Rat Poison Mistaken for Toothpaste

In a heartbreaking incident, a three-year-old girl from Govind Thanda in Karepalli mandal of Khammam district lost her life after accidentally consuming rat poison, mistaking it for toothpaste.

According to police, the tragic mishap occurred on October 17 when the child, identified as Manasa, was brushing her teeth at home. As she had a habit of eating toothpaste, she unknowingly ingested the rat poison that was placed nearby.

Family members immediately realized what had happened and rushed her to a local hospital in Khammam. When her condition worsened, she was transferred to MGM Hospital in Warangal and later to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, Manasa passed away on Sunday.

The devastating loss has left her parents and relatives inconsolable. Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the incident. Authorities have urged families to keep hazardous substances safely out of children’s reach to prevent such tragedies.