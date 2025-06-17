Hyderabad: Tolichowki Police Book Three Chain Snatchers Under PD Act

Hyderabad: The Tolichowki police have invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against three individuals involved in a recent chain-snatching case. The accused were arrested in connection with a theft that occurred on June 14 under the Tolichowki Police Station limits. Two other suspects involved in the same case are still absconding.

Trio Nabbed for Chain Snatching; Two Still at Large

According to South West Zone DCP Chandramohan, the police successfully apprehended three of the accused involved in the June 14 chain-snatching incident. However, two of their accomplices managed to escape and are currently on the run. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects.

Also Read: Hyderabad Shocker: Man Attacked with Knife in Asifnagar Over Alleged Extra-Marital Affair

Multiple Cases Registered Against the Accused

Further investigation revealed that the accused have a history of criminal activities. A1 has seven cases registered against him, while A2 has as many as 30 cases across various police stations in the city. Their repeated involvement in thefts prompted the police to invoke the PD Act.

Police Invoke PD Act to Curb Repeat Offenders

Highlighting the severity of the offenses and the repeated involvement of the accused in similar crimes, DCP Chandramohan confirmed that the PD Act has been invoked against all three. The move is aimed at deterring habitual offenders and ensuring public safety in the region.

The South West Zone police have urged citizens to remain alert and report suspicious activities, assuring that efforts will continue to clamp down on chain-snatching and street crimes in Hyderabad.