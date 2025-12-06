Tolichowki Police Crack Two Theft Cases | Gold and Silver Worth ₹5 Lakh Recovered

In a significant achievement, Tolichowki Police cracked two separate theft cases, arresting three accused and recovering valuables worth nearly ₹5,00,000.

The operations were conducted under the supervision of ACP Syed Fiaz, with SHO L. Ramesh Naik, Additional Inspector G. Balraj, SIP G. Raghavendra, and the crime teams.

Case 1: Maid Steals Gold From Employer’s Home

In the first case, police arrested Madhuri Anuradha, a domestic worker, for stealing gold ornaments from her employer’s house located in Satva Magnus Apartment.

Police recovered:

4.5 tolas of gold ornaments

Total value: ₹5,00,000

The accused had been working as a housemaid in the complainant’s residence and used the opportunity to commit the theft.

Case 2: Duo Arrested in NSF Colony Burglary

In the second case, police arrested Ruhina Begum and Mohammed Razak for their involvement in a house burglary in NSF Colony, Tolichowki.

Recovered property includes:

4.5 tolas gold ornaments

50 tolas silver jewellery

₹5,000 cash

Total value: ₹5,00,000

Both accused were found responsible for breaking into the complainant’s house and stealing valuables.

Effective Coordination Leads to Quick Breakthrough

Thanks to coordinated efforts and swift action, the Tolichowki Police successfully cracked both theft cases in a short time, ensuring recovery of the stolen property and preventing further criminal activities in the area.

The successful resolution of these cases once again shows the efficiency and dedication of the Tolichowki Police, who cracked two theft cases and recovered property worth ₹5 lakh. Their proactive approach continues to strengthen public trust in law enforcement.