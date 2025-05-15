Tollywood Actor Bellamkonda Srinivas Booked for Traffic Violation, Misbehaving with Constable

Hyderabad: A case has been filed against Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas at the Jubilee Hills Police Station for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road and misbehaving with a traffic constable. The incident occurred on May 13 near Chowrasta in Jubilee Hills Journalist Colony.

Actor Took Wrong Route, Ignored Police Warning

According to reports, Bellamkonda was on his way home via Road No. 45 when he attempted to take a wrong route near Chowrasta. Constable Naresh, who was on traffic duty at the location, stopped his vehicle and advised him against proceeding. However, the actor reportedly ignored the warning and tried to move forward, leading to a verbal altercation.

Actor Allegedly Tried to Ram Constable

In a shocking turn, Bellamkonda allegedly attempted to drive past the constable forcefully. Constable Naresh narrowly escaped being hit after stepping back just in time. The incident was captured on video by a bystander, and the footage has since gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from netizens.

Public Backlash and Police Response

The video has sparked outrage online, with many criticizing celebrities for disregarding traffic laws. Following the constable’s complaint and viral video, senior police officials reviewed the CCTV and video evidence. Subsequently, a case was registered against the actor under relevant sections for traffic violation and misbehavior with a public servant.

Investigation Underway

The police have confirmed that legal action is being pursued. The incident has reignited public discourse on celebrity accountability and road safety. Further investigation is ongoing.

