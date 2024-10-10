Top 10 Oldest Parks in India: Where History Meets Nature

Here are the top 10 oldest parks in India, renowned for their historical significance and natural beauty:

Lodhi Garden, New Delhi

Established in the 15th century, this park is home to the tombs of prominent rulers from the Lodhi dynasty, making it a key historical site in Delhi. Cubbon Park, Bengaluru

Founded in 1870, Cubbon Park is one of Bengaluru’s largest and most popular green spaces, featuring colonial-era structures and a rich canopy of trees. Victoria Memorial Gardens, Kolkata

Built in the early 20th century, these gardens surround the iconic Victoria Memorial and reflect British colonial influences in their design and layout. Company Bagh (Nehru Park), Allahabad (Prayagraj)

Dating back to the British era, this park is a favored spot for morning walks and public gatherings, offering a peaceful retreat amidst the city. Saras Baug, Pune

Established in the 18th century, this historic park is known for its temple dedicated to Lord Ganesh and its cultural significance in Pune. Public Garden (Bagh-e-Aam), Hyderabad

Built in 1846 by the Nizam of Hyderabad, this park is one of the oldest in the city, featuring key landmarks like museums and auditoriums. Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar

A memorial park established in 1919, Jallianwala Bagh stands as a poignant reminder of the massacre during British rule and is a site of immense historical significance. Mughal Garden, Srinagar

Built by Mughal emperors in the 16th century, these gardens are renowned for their Persian-style layout and stunning views of Dal Lake. Theosophical Society Gardens, Chennai

Dating back to the late 19th century, these gardens offer tranquility and house some of the oldest trees in Chennai. Botanical Garden, Kolkata

Established in 1787, this is one of the oldest botanical gardens in India, famous for its Great Banyan Tree and extensive collection of flora.

Importance of Beautification and Renovation of Public Garden, Hyderabad

Public Garden (Bagh-e-Aam) in Hyderabad, currently ranked 6th among India’s oldest parks, holds immense potential to become the top-ranked garden with proper attention and investment. Established by the Nizam of Hyderabad in 1846, it is home to historically significant buildings, museums, and auditoriums. However, over the years, the park has suffered from neglect, with infrastructure deteriorating and basic amenities lacking.

Beautification and renovation efforts are crucial, not only to restore the park’s heritage but also to create a vibrant green space that will attract tourists and nature enthusiasts. Enhancing the park with better pathways, modern amenities, restored historical structures, and more greenery would transform Public Garden into a must-visit attraction for both locals and tourists.

A well-maintained park would draw history lovers and cultural tourists, complementing visits to Hyderabad’s other iconic landmarks such as Charminar and Golconda Fort. With the right promotion, it could become a favored destination for nature lovers, bird watchers, and recreational visitors.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government is urged to prioritize this project, as it aligns with Telangana’s goals of promoting eco-tourism and preserving heritage. Elevating Public Garden to become the finest park in India would not only enhance Hyderabad’s reputation on the tourism map but also showcase Telangana’s commitment to preserving its cultural and environmental legacy. Mohammed Abid Ali, an environment and social activist from Hyderabad, advocates for the beautification of this historic garden, calling it a step toward showcasing Telangana’s rich past while promoting a greener future.