Top leaders of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf arrested outside parliament in Pak

Islamabad: Top leaders of former jailed prime minister Imran Khan were arrested by Pakistani police on Monday from outside Parliament House following a National Assembly session, according to media reports.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, and Advocate Shoaib Shaheen were arrested by Islamabad police, police spokesperson Jawad Taqi was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

Referring to Marwat’s arrest, who was reportedly the first to be taken into custody, the PTI said in a post on X that the “ PMLN government should be completely ashamed of this step against a sitting MNA.”

“This must be considered a direct attack on democracy,” the post said.

The party accused the capital police of carrying out “illegal orders” and called on the inspector general (IG) of police, Islamabad to “stop this act”.

Marwat was arrested for violating regulations devised under a new law —Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024, sources told Geo News, adding that the PTI lawmaker was accused of clashing with police personnel a day earlier.

In another post on X, PTI condemned the “illegal” arrest of party chairman Barrister Gohar.

“This is a moment of shame for the entire parliament, as this must be considered a direct attack on the remaining democracy in Pakistan.

“Speaker NA should be ashamed for allowing such disrespect of parliament. Pakistan has descended further into the undeclared Martial Law,” the post said.

A statement on X from Marwat’s account said: “The state has once again proved how afraid it is of (Imran) Khan and his soldiers!”

“Remember that the person they are dragging this badly is not a terrorist or murderer. His only sin is that he considers Imran Khan his mentor, raises his voice for the poor, raises his voice for Pakistan, talks about the supremacy of democracy, the freedom of Pakistanis, and the rule of law!”

Omar Ayub Khan, the leader of the Opposition, condemned the arrests and alleged that Islamabad Police had formed teams to arrest him, PTI leader Zartaj Gul Wazir, and “other colleagues”.

“This fascist regime and its backers have gone completely mad,” Omar wrote in a post on X.

“Just found out that they have included my name along with Zartaj Gul sahiba and other colleagues in 2 additional FIRs. Islamabad Police teams have been made for our arrests.”

He added that other PTI lawmakers were still inside Parliament House, unable to leave due to the presence of police.

“Our only crime is that we have dared to challenge the status quo and raised our voice for our beloved leader, PM Imran Khan sahib. We will continue doing so,” he added.

The 71-year-old former-cricketer-turned-politician faces a slew of legal cases and has been in prison for nearly a year after being sentenced in a graft case.

Khan was arrested on August 5 last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been in jail in different cases.

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari strongly condemned the arrests, demanding leaders be released immediately.

“Over a year now and they are still using the same tactics that have failed again and again,” he said in a statement on X.

“These illegal arrests won’t change anything. Only increase the public’s anger and hate towards this puppet government and backers.”

Sources said that alongside Omar and Zartaj, more PTI leaders, including Hammad Azhar, Kanwal Shauzab, Naeem Haider Panjutha, Amir Mughal, and Khalid Khursheed, are also expected to be arrested.