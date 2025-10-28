Top Maoist Leaders Surrender in Telangana, Responding to CM Revanth Reddy’s Call for Peace

Hyderabad: In a major development in Telangana’s anti-Maoist efforts, three senior Maoist leaders — including top central and state committee members — have surrendered before the state police, heeding the government’s call to join the mainstream.

Those who laid down arms before DGP Shivdhar Reddy on Tuesday include Pulluri Prasad Rao alias Sankaranna, a Central Committee member carrying a ₹25 lakh reward; Chandranna, another senior Central Committee leader; and Bandi Prakash alias Prabhat, a State Committee member with a ₹20 lakh reward on his head.

According to police data, 64 Maoists from Telangana are still underground, while 427 have surrendered so far, including 8 members of the State Committee and 2 of the Central Committee. The remaining cadres are spread across other states, with only nine currently operating in Telangana.

DGP Shivdhar Reddy hailed the surrender as a significant step towards peace. “Responding to the Telangana government’s appeal, Maoist leaders have come out of hiding to rejoin society,” he said. He added that Pulluri Prasad Rao, a native of Peddapalli mandal, and Chandranna, who had been part of the Maoist Central Committee for 15 years, decided to renounce violence due to health issues and changing circumstances.

Tracing Chandranna’s past, the DGP said he began as a radical student and served as a courier for Maoist leader Kishanji in 1980. He rose to become the Telangana State Committee Secretary in 2008 and continued until December 2024. On October 21, he decided to surrender following the appeal made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who had urged Maoists to lay down arms and work for the people’s welfare.

Meanwhile, Pulluri Prasad Rao, speaking after his surrender, revealed that deep internal divisions and health complications led to his decision. “There is a serious split within the Maoist organisation. I have always believed in the ideology, but the leadership crisis and differences made it impossible to continue. From now on, I will fight alongside the people,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and DGP Shivdhar Reddy, stating that their calls for peace and reintegration inspired him to abandon the path of violence.

Authorities have described these surrenders as a turning point in Telangana’s long struggle against extremism, signalling hope for more cadres to follow suit in the coming months.