Top record for Nida Dar despite Pakistan loss

Northampton: Nida Dar became the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is during Pakistan’s second match against England here.

Dar overtook Australia’s Megan Schutt (136 wickets) to lay her claim at the top of the leading wicket-takers chart in women’s T20I on Friday, 17 May. She is the only Pakistan woman in the top 10 list.

The Pakistan skipper and all-rounder was on 135 at the start of the game, having come close to the milestone in Pakistan’s home series against the West Indies earlier in the month.

She went wicketless in the first encounter against England in Birmingham, which Pakistan lost by 53 runs.

Opting to bat first, England put on a modest 144/6 with useful contributions from Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, and Nat Sciver-Brunt. Pakistan bowlers were largely impressive, stemming the flow of runs and picking up wickets at regular intervals, an ICC report said.

Dar first took the wicket of Capsey in the 12th over, equalling Schutt and then dismissed Amy Jones while bowling the last over, another stumping courtesy wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali that gave Dar the milestone scalp.

However, Pakistan found themselves in trouble early in the chase as they struggled to build partnerships. Muneeba and Aliya Riaz offered some fightback, but it was not enough to keep the English bowlers at bay.

The visitors were eventually bowled out for just 79, giving England a 65-run victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The final T20I will be played in Leeds on May 19. The two teams will play a three-match ODI series after that from May 23 to 29.

Brief score:

England Women 144/6

Pakistan Women 79