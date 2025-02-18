Total Breakdown of Law and Order in Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Accuses TDP Government

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the state government of a complete breakdown of law and order, following the arrest of his party leader and former MLA Vallabhneni Vamsi in a kidnapping and SC/ST Act case.

Jagan Mohan Reddy Alleges Political Vendetta Behind Arrest of Vallabhneni Vamsi

On Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy met Vallabhneni Vamsi at the Vijayawada sub-jail, where he is currently lodged. Vamsi was arrested in connection with a case involving kidnapping and threatening a TDP office employee, Satyavardhan. Jagan claimed that the case against Vamsi was fabricated as part of a political vendetta by the TDP-led coalition government, accusing Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of manipulating the situation.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jagan stated, “The TDP-led government has cooked up false charges against Vallabhneni Vamsi, and this highlights the total breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh under the current ruling dispensation.”

False Charges and Political Provocation: Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Allegations

Jagan further alleged that the case against Vamsi had no merit and that his name was not even mentioned in the initial police investigation related to the attack on the TDP’s Gannavaram office. He claimed that the case was reopened after the TDP came to power, and political rivalry played a major role in the false charges.

According to Jagan, an employee from the TDP office, Satyavardhan, had even provided a statement exonerating Vamsi from any involvement in the attack. Despite this, the government proceeded to file a kidnapping and threatening case against him.

The YSRCP President also accused the current state government of framing at least 44 of his party leaders in false cases since the TDP-led coalition took power in June 2024.

Tight Security Amidst Growing Tensions

During Jagan’s visit to the sub-jail, tight security measures were put in place, with police imposing prohibitory orders around the complex to maintain law and order. A large crowd of YSRCP leaders, workers, and supporters gathered outside the sub-jail, highlighting the tense political climate in the state.

Details of Vallabhneni Vamsi’s Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Vamsi was arrested on February 13, 2025, from his residence in Hyderabad. The following day, a court in Vijayawada sent him, along with his associates Shivarama Krishna Prasad and Lakshmipathy, to judicial custody for 14 days.

The case against Vamsi involves allegations that he, along with his followers, kidnapped Satyavardhan and pressured him to withdraw the complaint related to the TDP office attack that occurred in February 2023.

A case under several sections of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including kidnapping, criminal intimidation, and violations of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been filed against Vamsi and his followers.

Vallabhneni Vamsi’s Defection and Political Tensions

Vamsi, who defected from the TDP to the YSRCP in 2020, has since been a vocal critic of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and the party’s activities. This political rivalry appears to be at the heart of the legal troubles that have now led to his arrest.

Political Implications and Ongoing Controversy

Total Breakdown of Law and Order in Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Accuses TDP Government

The arrest of Vallabhneni Vamsi has added fuel to the ongoing political tensions between the YSRCP and TDP. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s allegations of a breakdown in law and order have sparked further controversy, with both parties accusing each other of using political influence to settle scores. The situation continues to unfold, with public interest and media attention intensifying over the handling of this case.

Stay tuned for further developments in this ongoing political saga.