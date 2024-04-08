Total Solar Eclipse: Will it be visible in India? Know when, how to watch it online

In an astronomical spectacle set to captivate observers across North America, a total solar eclipse is poised to grace the skies on April 8, 2024. However, this celestial event will remain a distant spectacle for enthusiasts in India, unfortunately.

Where and When It Will Occur:

The eclipse is scheduled to commence over the South Pacific Ocean, with Mexico’s Pacific coast marking the initial point of contact on continental North America at approximately 11:07 a.m. PDT (11:37 p.m. IST). From there, the shadow will traverse several US states, with residual visibility expected in Tennessee, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

By around 5:16 p.m. NDT (1:16 a.m. IST), the phenomenon will transition into Canada, traversing areas including Southern Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton before emerging over the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland.

Total Solar Eclipse in India: How to Experience It?

While Indian skywatchers may feel excluded due to the geographical distance, they need not despair. A live feed of the eclipse will be available, commencing at 10:30 pm IST, thanks to modern technology. This digital window offers a rare opportunity for those in regions such as India, not in the path of totality, to virtually witness the event.

Given that the 2024 eclipse will traverse more densely populated areas than in previous years, an estimated 31.6 million people will have the chance to view it without leaving their cities, generating significant interest.

For those in India eager to catch a glimpse of this unique celestial dance, marking calendars for the live broadcast is highly recommended. It’s an opportunity to join millions worldwide in experiencing the wonders of our cosmos unfold.