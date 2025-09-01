Toughman KR Steven Boxing Championship (Elite Men) At Boxing Hall, L.B.Stadium, Hyd On:31st August 2025.

The Toughman KR Steven Boxing Championship (Elite Men) took place in Hyderabad with more than 60 boxers competing across different weight categories. The event was organized by Incredible Boxing and the Ranga Reddy District Amateur Boxing Association, under the support of the Sports Authority of Telangana and the Telangana Boxing Federation.

Gold medal winners were awarded ₹3,000 each, while Silver medal winners received ₹2,000 each, along with a new pair of boxing shoes. These prizes were given by the friends and family of KR Steven in memory of his contribution to boxing.

47–50 Kgs Final

P. Sai Kumar (Red) (Beat) Gowlikar Adesh (Blue)

Winner P. Sai Kumar by Points 30-27

50–55 Kgs Final

MD Bilal (Red) (Beat) Kartik Kumar (Blue)

Winner Md Bilal by Points – 30-27

60-65 Kgs Final

Shaka Pawan Sai (Blue) (Beat) Prajwal Ghanate (Red)

Winner Shaka Pawan Sai by Points 30-27

60–65 Kgs Final

K. Jagadeeshwar (Red) (Beat) Atamkuri Vamshi Krishna (Blue)

Winner Jagadeeshwar by Points: 30-27

65–70 Kgs Final

B. Tarun (Lb Stadium) (Red) (Beat) S Vishnuvardhan (Blue)