Tourism Malaysia’s Mission to Hyderabad, Bangalore & Kochi: Promoting MICE, Wedding Tourism, and Leisure Travel

Hyderabad: Tourism Malaysia is set to launch its largest-ever roadshow mission (Sales Mission) to India, taking place from 3rd to 7th February 2025. The mission will visit key cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kochi, featuring a delegation of 62 sellers from Malaysia.

This mission aims to highlight opportunities in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, wedding tourism, and traditional leisure travel, with a special focus on India’s Southern region.

Record Number of Indian Tourists to Malaysia in 2024

In 2024, Malaysia welcomed a record one million tourists from India, with Southern India contributing more than 50% of the Indian visitors. The strong connectivity between Southern India and Malaysia is evident, with 151 weekly flights and a total seat capacity of 26,686 seats per week. Additionally, Indigo Airlines recently introduced new flights to Penang and Langkawi from Chennai and Bangalore, offering more travel options to and from Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kochi, making it easier for travelers to explore Malaysia’s diverse offerings.

Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, who will lead the roadshow, commented, “India has been a key market for Malaysia for over 20 years, and with the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026), we are targeting 1.6 million Indian travelers. Southern India, with its robust flight connections, is crucial to our growth strategy. The 151 weekly flights and 26,686 seats per week reflect the high demand for travel between Malaysia and the Southern cities of India. This mission provides a valuable opportunity to highlight Malaysia’s appeal as a top destination for MICE, wedding tourism, and leisure travel, offering world-class infrastructure and beautiful destinations for all types of travelers.”

MICE Tourism in Malaysia

Malaysia’s MICE tourism offering includes state-of-the-art convention centers, luxury hotels, and professional services for hosting international conferences and business events. With its modern facilities and efficient connectivity, Malaysia is quickly becoming a leading choice for corporate incentives, meetings, and exhibitions.

Growing Wedding Tourism Sector

The wedding tourism sector in Malaysia is also rapidly growing, with more Indian couples choosing the destination for their dream weddings. From beachside ceremonies to luxurious hotel receptions in stunning destinations, Malaysia offers a wide range of unforgettable wedding venues and world-class services to ensure a seamless and memorable celebration.

Importance of Southern Indian Markets

Mr. Hishamuddin Mustafa, the newly appointed Director of Tourism Malaysia Chennai, said, “The Southern Indian cities of Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kochi are vital markets for us. The ease of access through 84 weekly flights and 12,395 seats per week makes Malaysia an attractive destination for travelers seeking a diverse range of experiences. Whether it’s for MICE, a dream wedding, or a family vacation, Malaysia has something for everyone. With Visit Malaysia Year 2026 on the horizon, we are excited to showcase all the new destinations, cultural experiences, and world-class venues Malaysia has to offer.”

Roadshow’s Focus on MICE, Wedding Tourism, and Leisure Travel

Tourism Malaysia’s roadshow will emphasize Malaysia’s growing appeal as a destination for MICE, wedding tourism, and leisure travel. The mission aims to strengthen Malaysia’s presence in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kochi, promoting the country as a leading hub for business and social events.

About Tourism Malaysia

Tourism Malaysia (Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board) is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. Since its inception, it has become a major player in the international tourism scene. The next Visit Malaysia Year will take place in 2026, commemorating the sustainability of the nation’s tourism industry, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Tourism Malaysia actively endorses the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) and promotes the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025, working toward the goal of promoting the region as a unified tourism destination. For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.