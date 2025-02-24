Yash’s “Toxic”: A Game-Changing Movie in Kannada and English That Will Stir the Industry

New Delhi: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the much-awaited film starring Indian superstar Yash, is set to break new ground in Indian cinema. According to recent updates from the makers, this groundbreaking film will be the first in India to be shot simultaneously in both English and Kannada.

This dual-language approach promises to offer a truly global film experience, appealing to audiences both in India and around the world.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The film marks the return of Yash to the big screen after his major success in the KGF franchise, which became a cultural phenomenon with KGF (2018) and KGF 2 (2022). The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash’s own Monster Mind Creations.

Toxic to Be Released in Multiple Languages

In a statement shared by renowned film critic Taran Adarsh, it was confirmed that Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will be the first big-scale Indian film to be conceptualized, written, and filmed simultaneously in both Kannada and English. This exciting development will set the stage for the film to be dubbed in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, as well as international languages.

“Our vision for Toxic was to craft a narrative that resonates authentically with audiences both in India and globally,” said director Geetu Mohandas. “We’ve worked hard to ensure that the story’s nuances are captured in both Kannada and English, delivering an authentic experience for viewers across different linguistic and cultural backgrounds.”

A Global Cinematic Experience

The film’s dual-language approach is a step towards bridging cultural divides and creating a cinematic experience that transcends borders. According to Mohandas, Toxic is designed to connect with audiences worldwide, offering a story that can be understood and appreciated by diverse audiences.

“With Toxic, we are embarking on a journey that goes beyond language and cultural boundaries,” said Mohandas. “It’s about telling a story that resonates universally, one that touches hearts and minds all over the world.”

Although Toxic was initially slated for release in April 2025, the makers have yet to announce the new release date after the film’s schedule was postponed. The film has already begun filming, with the shoot having kicked off in Bengaluru on August 8 of last year.

The Road Ahead for Yash and Toxic

With the huge success of KGF and KGF 2, Yash has become one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry. His return to the screen with Toxic is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. As the first Indian film to be shot in both Kannada and English simultaneously, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is expected to make a significant impact on the global film industry.

Stay tuned for more updates on the film’s release as Toxic promises to bring a fresh, cross-cultural cinematic experience to audiences worldwide.