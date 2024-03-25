Toyota Fortuner belonging to BJP President J.P. Nadda’s wife stolen in Delhi

New Delhi: An SUV registered in the name of BJP President J.P. Nadda’s wife was reportedly stolen from south Delhi and is still yet to be traced, police said on Sunday.

The incident unfolded on March 19 when the vehicle’s driver, identified as Joginder, left the white Toyota Fortuner at a service centre in Govindpuri.

He returned home briefly, only to find the vehicle missing upon his return. Promptly, an FIR was lodged, and an investigation commenced.

“Police team scrutinising CCTV footage discovered that the vehicle was last seen heading towards Gurugram,” said a police official.

However, despite extensive efforts, there has been no breakthrough in locating the stolen car.

Sources said that the vehicle was registered in Himachal Pradesh in the name of J.P. Nadda’s wife.

The Delhi Police have assured a thorough investigation into the matter and bring the culprits to justice.