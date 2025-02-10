TPCC Alleges Secret Alliance Between BRS and BJP in MLC Elections

Siddipet: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Mahesh Kumar Goud has raised serious allegations against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming they have formed a covert alliance to influence the upcoming MLC elections in Telangana. Addressing a media conference in Rimmanaguda, Gajwel constituency, Goud accused both parties of secretly collaborating to undermine Congress candidates in the elections.

Goud Criticizes KCR for Neglecting Public Concerns

In his remarks, Goud targeted the former Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), questioning his continued opposition status despite being disconnected from the public. Goud accused KCR of neglecting the people of Gajwel while enjoying a luxurious lifestyle away from the concerns of the public. He further questioned KCR’s commitment to resolving people’s issues in Telangana, as the BRS party faces internal strife and waning influence.

Goud Highlights Power Struggle Within BRS Leadership

Goud also took aim at BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR), referring to him as exhibiting the “majesty of a goat.” He emphasized the ongoing power struggle between KTR, Kavitha, and Harish Rao within the BRS leadership, pointing out that this internal conflict was weakening the party’s image.

Allegations Against BRS on Backward Classes (BCs) and Caste Census

Criticizing the BRS’s stance on Backward Classes (BCs), Goud stated that BRS leaders talking about BC issues was akin to “demons reciting Vedas.” He also raised questions about why KTR and his family did not participate in the caste census survey and yet now demanded a re-survey, calling it hypocritical.

Goud Targets BJP for Neglecting Telangana’s Needs

Goud didn’t spare the BJP either, highlighting the party’s underwhelming performance in securing central funds for Telangana. Despite having eight Members of Parliament (MPs) from Telangana, the funds allocated to the state in the latest national budget were described by Goud as “practically non-existent” or “like donkey eggs.” He also accused BJP leaders of exploiting religious sentiments for political advantage.

TPCC Alleges Secret Alliance Between BRS and BJP in MLC Elections

Telangana’s Landmark Caste Census Survey Praised by Goud

In conclusion, Goud expressed satisfaction over the first-ever caste census survey conducted in Telangana after independence. He hailed it as a historic and transparent initiative, setting an example for the rest of the country.

The TPCC president’s allegations and criticism have sparked debates about the political alliances and strategies ahead of the MLC elections in Telangana.