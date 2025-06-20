TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud Responds to Azharuddin’s Statement on Candidature

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud has reacted strongly to Mohammad Azharuddin’s recent remarks about being a candidate, stating that it is inappropriate for individuals to declare themselves as contenders.

Addressing the media, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud said,

“It is not correct for anyone to declare themselves as a candidate. If someone is interested in contesting, they should submit their name to the party. The high command will take the final decision.”

He emphasized that only the Congress leadership has the authority to decide who contests elections on behalf of the party. Goud added that individual declarations carry no official weight, and such self-assertions go against party discipline and process.

Rebuttal Comes After Azharuddin’s Remarks

The statement came in response to former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin, who recently made public statements suggesting his interest in contesting upcoming elections. Goud’s comments are seen as a firm message from the TPCC leadership that all decisions regarding ticket distribution will be centrally coordinated.

The TPCC president’s reaction is being viewed as a move to maintain organizational discipline and uphold the authority of the party high command in election-related matters.