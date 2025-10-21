TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud Slams KTR, Labels BRS a “Corruption Syndicate”

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud issued a sharp rebuttal to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao’s remarks branding the AICC as the “All India Corruption Committee,” calling KTR’s comments “reckless and hypocritical.”

In a media statement on Tuesday, Goud said KTR should look at his own family’s record before preaching about morality.

“KTR speaking about corruption is like a fox talking about honesty. The bond between corruption and the Kalvakuntla family is not political — it’s by birth,” he said.

He alleged that every major scam in Telangana bears the Kalvakuntla family’s stamp — from the Kaleshwaram project, “the costliest and most corrupt irrigation project in India,” to the Formula E, liquor, and land scams.

“Your family’s sudden rise from humble beginnings to unimaginable wealth is known to all — it was built on corruption, not capability,” he added.

The TPCC chief accused the BRS of failing weaker sections, saying the party obstructed BC reservations and betrayed the marginalized communities that formed the backbone of Telangana.

“When a Dalit leader like Mallikarjun Kharge leads AICC with dignity, it pricks your ego. You talk of equality, but your politics reeks of discrimination,” he remarked.

Goud further said that KTR lacks the moral stature to even take the names of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

“They represent sacrifice, integrity, and service — virtues your family has never known. You inherited arrogance, not values,” he said.

He reminded KTR that it was the Congress Party that gave political life to his father and fulfilled the dream of Telangana.

“Now, that same Congress is cleansing the state of the corruption your dynasty spread,” Goud asserted.

Taking a final jibe, he said, “BRS no longer stands for Bharat Rashtra Samithi — it stands for ‘Bhrashtachar Rakshana Samithi,’ a syndicate built to protect scams and family greed. Telangana has seen through your mask, and the people will write your political obituary.”