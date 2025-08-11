TPCC Chief Meets CM Revanth Reddy; Talks on BC Quota, Local Polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the CM’s residence in Jubilee Hills for a detailed discussion on key political and organisational matters.

The meeting, which lasted over 90 minutes, came in the wake of the recent BC dharna in Delhi and focused on the next steps for implementing 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes. Both leaders also reviewed preparations for the upcoming TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, likely to be held on August 16 or 17.

Party sources said the PAC is expected to make a decision on BC quota implementation and strategies for the upcoming local body elections, based on the majority opinion of leaders. The meeting also addressed pending appointments to director posts in various corporations, boards, and commissions, with an agreement to announce them soon.

Discussions further covered the party’s strategy for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, public appeals received during the Janhita Padayatra, and ways to strengthen outreach for the Congress government’s development and welfare schemes.