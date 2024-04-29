TPCC condemns Delhi Police notices to CM & Cong leaders over fake video

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President G Niranjan issued a strong condemnation on Monday against the Delhi Police’s action of serving notices to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders in connection with a fabricated fake video case.

In a statement released here, Niranjan expressed outrage over what he described as a part of a larger conspiracy by the BJP to blame the Congress, especially as they realize their chances of winning in the upcoming elections are slim.

He emphasized that the dissemination of false information, such as the fake video involving Amit Shah, is a hallmark of the BJP’s tactics, with a long history of spreading propaganda through malicious fake videos.

Niranjan pointed out that the alleged fake video of Amit Shah likely originated from the BJP’s factory of fake videos, further underscoring the party’s deceptive tactics.

He reassured the people of Telangana that they are well aware of the BJP’s gimmicks and will effectively respond to them, teaching the party a lesson at the ballot box.