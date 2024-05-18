TPCC condemns PM Modi’s comments on free bus facilities

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President G Niranjan strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments and criticism on a national channel regarding the provision of free bus facilities to women under the Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana state.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, Niranjan demanded that Prime Minister Modi apologize to the women of Telangana.

He criticized Modi for claiming that free bus travel for women has reduced metro rail passengers by 50 percent and caused metro financial losses, calling it evidence of Modi’s lack of awareness.

Niranjan accused Modi of being anti-poor and favouring the rich. He emphasized that the free bus travel initiative for women extends beyond metro-run Hyderabad to the entire state, benefiting about 28.97 lakh women daily. According to Niranjan, the happiness and convenience brought to women by this facility contradict Modi’s stance.

Niranjan argued that public funds are meant for the welfare of the people and questioned how free travel for women could be detrimental to the treasury.

He also criticized Modi’s international diplomacy, alleging that Modi portrays himself as a great personality by claiming he influenced a halt in bombing in Israel on the eve of Eid and recounting his experiences in Jordan and Palestine.

Niranjan accused Modi of displaying double standards by being friendly with Muslim countries abroad while allegedly harbouring animosity towards Muslims within India.

Furthermore, Niranjan condemned Modi’s assertion that Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) would bulldoze the Ram temple if they came to power, calling it a sign of Modi’s mental depravity.

He also dismissed Modi’s claims that Congress has eyed gold in temples and mangal sutras, which is ridiculous.