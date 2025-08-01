Tractor Loses Control in Yadadri Bhongir, Crashes into Workshop; Woman Seriously Injured

A horrific incident took place on Friday morning in Elero town of Yadadri Bhongir district. A speeding tractor loaded with sand went out of control and crashed into the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Adan Furniture Workshop.

According to sources, the tractor driver lost control and first hit a woman walking on the roadside, injuring her seriously. The vehicle then rammed into a two-wheeler parked in front of the shop before crashing into the workshop itself.

The injured woman was immediately shifted to the Elero Government Hospital for treatment. Workers present inside the shop at the time of the accident quickly ran out to safety. The parked two-wheeler was completely destroyed in the impact.

Upon receiving the information, Elero police reached the spot, registered a case, and have started an investigation.