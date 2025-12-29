Business

Trade pact with Australia anchors India’s economic engagement in Indo-Pacific: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that as the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) negotiations advance with other nations, India-Australia trade pact continues to anchor the country’s economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific, aligned with ‘Make in India’ and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi29 December 2025 - 12:38
Trade pact with Australia anchors India’s economic engagement in Indo-Pacific: Piyush Goyal
Trade pact with Australia anchors India’s economic engagement in Indo-Pacific: Piyush Goyal

Join WhatsApp

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that as the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) negotiations advance with other nations, India-Australia trade pact continues to anchor the country’s economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific, aligned with ‘Make in India’ and the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

From January 1, 2026, 100 per cent Australian tariff lines will be zero-duty for Indian exports, unlocking fresh opportunities for labour-intensive sectors, Goyal informed.

On the third anniversary of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA), the minister said that we are celebrating a partnership that has translated intent into impact.

Also Read: Punjab National Bank shares recover after fall after it reported Rs 2,434 crore loan fraud

“Together, India and Australia are building a future of shared prosperity and trusted trade,” Goyal posted on X social media platform.

Over the past three years, the agreement has delivered sustained export growth, deeper market access, and stronger supply-chain resilience, benefiting Indian exporters, MSMEs, farmers, and workers alike, according to Goyal.

India’s exports to Australia grew by 8 per cent in FY 2024-25, improving India’s trade balance. Strong gains were witnessed across manufacturing, chemicals, textiles, plastics, pharmaceuticals, petroleum products, and gems and jewellery.

“Agri-exports recorded broad-based growth, with sharp increases in fruits and vegetables, marine products, spices, and exceptional growth in coffee. Gems &amp; Jewellery exports rose 16 per cent in April–November 2025,” said the minister.

Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) on organic products was signed, marking a major milestone, enabling seamless trade and lowering compliance costs for exporters.

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand have also concluded a comprehensive and long-awaited FTA, marking a major economic and strategic milestone. The FTA eliminates duty on 100 per cent of Indian exports, along with a $20 billion investment commitment over 15 years to strengthen long-term economic and strategic cooperation.

India’s total exports of goods and services surged to a record high of $418.91 billion during April–September 2025 of the current financial year to register a 5.86 per cent annual increase as the strong momentum of the previous financial year, that ended on March 31, continued into the new fiscal year.

Tags
Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi29 December 2025 - 12:38
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
Back to top button