Traffic Advisory Issued for Bonalu Jatara in Hyderabad: People Advised to Avoid These Routes for 3 Days

Traffic Advisory Issued for Bonalu Jatara: The annual Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Jatara in Secunderabad will take place from July 13 to 15, 2025, drawing thousands of devotees to the temple. In view of the large gatherings, Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure public safety and smooth movement.

Traffic Advisory Issued for Bonalu Jatara: Road Closures Around the Temple

Traffic restrictions will be in place within a 2 km radius of the Ujjaini Mahankali temple. Commuters are advised to avoid the Patny–Paradise–Begumpet routes, as heavy traffic and roadblocks are expected in these areas during the festival.

Railway Passengers Advised to Use Platform 10 Entry

Passengers traveling via Secunderabad Railway Station are requested to use the Platform No. 10 entry gate from the Chilkalguda side to avoid congestion and reach the station on time.

Public Urged to Plan Travel Accordingly

Authorities have requested the public to cooperate with traffic diversions and plan their travel in advance. Additional traffic personnel will be deployed to manage the flow and assist commuters.