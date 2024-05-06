Traffic Advisory Issued for May 7-8 Due to Modi’s Hyderabad Visit

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on May 7 and 8.

The traffic will be restricted or diverted because of security reasons at several junctions, traffic police said in a release here on Monday.

On May 7, from 7.50 PM to 8.25 PM the Prime Minister will arrive at Begumpet Airport and proceed to Raj Bhavan.

“The traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted at several junctions including Airport Y Junction, PNT Fly Over, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Fly Over, Green lands, Left Turn, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital and MMTS, Raj Bhavan.

On May 8, from 08.35 AM to 9.10 AM, the Prime Minister will proceed to Begumpet Airport from Raj Bhavan, via MMTS, Yashoda Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Right turn Pragathi Bhavan, Begumpet Fly Over, Hyderabad Public School, Shoppers Stop, Under PNT Fly Over, Left turn Airport Y Junction, Begumpet airport.

The citizens are requested to take note of the Prime Minister’s programmes and plan their movements accordingly and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police, the release added.