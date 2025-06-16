Traffic Challans Surge in Hyderabad Amid Strict Enforcement

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city traffic police have intensified enforcement against traffic rule violations in 2024. According to official data, there has been a significant spike in the number of challans issued this year compared to 2023.

Helmet Rule Violations Lead the List

Authorities reported that over 2.55 million challans were issued in 2024 to two-wheeler riders who were caught riding without helmets. This marks a sharp rise from previous years and highlights the ongoing challenge of ensuring road safety compliance.

Mobile Phone Usage While Driving a Major Concern

The city police also took stringent action against drivers using mobile phones while driving. In 2024 alone, 86,048 challans were issued for this offense. In comparison, 57,866 challans were issued in 2023 for the same violation — indicating a 49% increase year-on-year.

Other Notable Violations in 2024

Seat belt violations accounted for 22,300 cases

accounted for Overspeeding cases stood at 30

stood at Total traffic challans in 2023: 1.91 million

1.91 million Total traffic challans in 2024 (so far): 2.55 million+

These figures show a steep rise in overall traffic rule violations in Hyderabad within a year.

Police Urge Citizens to Follow Traffic Rules

The Hyderabad traffic police have warned that strict action will continue against violators. Officials stressed the importance of road safety awareness and urged citizens to follow traffic laws for their own protection and the safety of others.