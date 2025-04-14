Hyderabad: Traffic Cop’s Negligence Leads to Biker’s Death; Family Faces Lathi Charge During Protest

In a tragic incident that has sparked public outrage, a two-wheeler rider lost his life allegedly due to the negligence of traffic police in Balanagar. The incident took place when traffic personnel tried to stop a moving bike to issue a challan, leading to a fatal accident involving an RTC bus.

Attempt to Stop Moving Bike Turns Deadly

According to eyewitnesses, traffic police in Balanagar attempted to halt a moving two-wheeler to issue a fine. In the process, the rider lost control of the vehicle, fell on the road, and was run over by an RTC bus, resulting in instant death.

Locals and fellow commuters blamed the reckless behavior of the traffic police for the fatal mishap. The identity of the deceased has not yet been officially released.

Protest Turns Tense, Police Use Force

Enraged by the incident, the deceased’s family members and local vehicle owners staged a dharna on the road, demanding justice and action against the responsible officers. Tensions escalated on the Balanagar–Narsapur road, leading to a massive traffic jam.

Police attempted to disperse the protesters and reportedly resorted to lathi charge against the grieving family and demonstrators, drawing further criticism from the public and rights groups.

Demands for Justice Grow Louder

The incident has ignited debates on traffic policing practices in the city, with citizens questioning the dangerous approach of stopping vehicles in motion, especially on busy roads. Activists and local leaders have called for a transparent investigation and accountability for the officers involved.