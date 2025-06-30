Traffic Diversions Announced in Hyderabad for Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam -Key Routes Closed**

Hyderabad: The annual Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam, one of the most revered festivals in Telangana, will be held on Tuesday, July 1, marking the first Tuesday of the Ashada Masam. Devotees from across the state are expected to gather in large numbers for the divine wedding ceremony of Goddess Yellamma, followed by Rathotsavam on July 2.

Hyderabad Traffic Police Issue Big Alert

In light of the large gatherings, Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced major traffic diversions around the Balkampet area to manage congestion and ensure smooth conduct of the festivities. Motorists traveling towards Balkampet are advised to follow the altered traffic routes strictly.

Alternate Routes for Motorists

Vehicles traveling from Greenlands, Matha Temple, and Satyam Theatre towards Fatehnagar should go via SR Nagar T-junction – SR Nagar Community Hall – Abhilasha Towers – BK Guda Crossroad – Sriram Nagar Crossroad towards Sanathnagar or Fatehnagar .

towards should go via towards . Vehicles coming from Fatehnagar Flyover towards Balkampet will be diverted at the Begumpet Katta Maisamma Temple New Bridge .

towards will be diverted at the . Vehicles from Greenlands (Bakul Apartments) towards Food World must avoid passing through Balkampet and instead travel via Sonabai Temple – Satyam Theatre – Maitrivanam .

towards must avoid passing through Balkampet and instead travel via . Vehicles coming from Begumpet Katta Maisamma Temple towards Balkampet will be diverted via Greenlands – Matha Temple – SR Nagar T-junction – SR Nagar Community Hall .

towards will be diverted via . The direct route from SR Nagar T-junction to Fatehnagar will be closed during the celebrations.

Parking Arrangements for Devotees

Special parking arrangements have been made for devotees attending the Yellamma Kalyanam:

R&B Office , GHMC Ground , and roads near Padmashree to Nature Cure Hospital can be used.

, , and roads near can be used. Vehicles can also be parked near Fatehnagar under-railway bridge and Nature Cure Hospital premises.

Emergency & Helpdesk Information

The Hyderabad Traffic Police urged all commuters and devotees to cooperate and follow the diversion plan. In case of emergencies, people can reach the Traffic Help Line at 9010203626.

