Traffic Diversions in Hyderabad on April 19 for AIMIM Public Meeting at Darussalam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the AIMIM public meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Darussalam Grounds in Aghapura. A large public gathering is expected at the venue between 5 PM and 11 PM, and traffic congestion is likely in the surrounding areas.

Key Junctions to Witness Diversions

To manage the anticipated crowd and ensure smooth flow of traffic, authorities will restrict or divert vehicular movement at the following major junctions leading towards Darusalam:

Alaska T Junction Bhoiguda Kaman Ghode-ki-Khabar Charkandil Junction Ek Minar Junction

Traffic will be regulated on a need basis, depending on real-time congestion levels.

Citizens Advised to Plan Travel in Advance

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have urged commuters to avoid these routes and use alternative roads during the event hours. Those needing assistance in emergencies are advised to call the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626.

#HYDTPinfo

Commuters, please make note of the #TrafficAdvisory for the AIMIM public meeting at Darusalam on 19-04-2025 from 5 PM to 11 PM.

Citizens are requested to use alternate routes to reach your destinations.

Please contact #TrafficHelpline 9010203626 for travel assistance. pic.twitter.com/s2Z98OSWvB — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) April 19, 2025

Commuters can follow real-time traffic updates and advisories on Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media handles:

Citizens are requested to cooperate with the authorities and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid delays.