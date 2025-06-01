Hyderabad: Traffic Diversions Near Malakpet to Continue Until Monday Morning: Police

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced that traffic diversions in the Malakpet area near Akbar Plaza will remain in place until 8 AM on Monday due to ongoing drainage pipeline works. Commuters traveling through Chaderghat and Malakpet are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Key Roads Closed for Traffic Flow

According to an official press release, traffic coming from MGBS and Chaderghat Bridge will not be allowed towards Chaderghat X Roads and Malakpet. Additionally, vehicles from Koti and Rangamahal via Chaderghat will not be permitted to proceed towards Chaderghat Rotary, Chaderghat Chota Bridge, and Malakpet.

Diversion Routes for RTC and City Buses

RTC Buses from MGBS to Vijayawada/Nalgonda/Khammam

Buses exiting MGBS towards these destinations will be diverted via:

Chaderghat Rotary → Chaderghat X Roads → Nimboliadda → Amberpet New Flyover → Ramanthapur → Uppal → LB Nagar → Vijayawada Highway.

These buses will follow the same diverted route as mentioned above.

City RTC Buses towards Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Saidabad, Ibrahimpatnam

Will be rerouted through:

Chaderghat X Roads → Nimboliadda → 6 No Junction → New Golnaka Bridge → Moosarambagh RTA → Moosarambagh X Roads → Left to Dilsukhnagar or Right to Nalgonda X Roads → Chanchalguda → Saidabad → IS Sadan.

Possible Congestion Areas

Due to these diversions, traffic congestion is likely at:

MJ Market

Koti

Rang Mahal X Roads

Chaderghat

SJ Rotary

Nimboliadda

Golnaka

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have urged commuters to use alternate routes and cooperate with traffic personnel during this temporary disruption.

Public Advisory:

Motorists and public transport users are advised to factor in extra travel time and avoid the affected routes during peak hours until the restoration works are complete.