Traffic diverted as heavy rain damages Hyderabad-Nagpur highway

Hyderabad: Following the unprecedented heavy rain in Kamareddy and adjoining districts and the resultant damage to the National Highway 44 (Nagpur Highway), authorities have diverted traffic proceeding from Hyderabad towards Adilabad.

Cyberabad Police said traffic diversions have been put in place to ensure public safety and smooth vehicular movement.

Heavy vehicles moving from Hyderabad towards Adilabad via NH44 will be diverted at Medchal Checkpost towards Siddipet via Karimnagar Highway. The vehicles will pass through Siddipet, Karimnagar, Jagityal, Korutla, Metpally, Armoor and Adilabad.

Light vehicles moving from Hyderabad towards Adilabad via NH44 will be diverted at Toopran towards Siddipet via Karimnagar Highway. These vehicles will process through Medchal, Toopran, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Jagityal, Korutla, Metpally, Armoor and Adilabad.

Police have appealed to commuters to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with police at diversion points.

Heavy vehicles and long-distance travellers are advised to strictly follow the diversion routes to avoid congestion.

Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police Gajarao Bhupal said Traffic Police and Highway Patrol teams will be available on-ground to assist with route guidance.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the NH44 since Wednesday as heavy rain and floods damaged the highway stretch between Kamareddy, Dichpally and Armoor.

Meanwhile, Nirmal Police have also announced diversion of vehicles coming from Adilabad and heading towards Hyderabad.

The vehicles from Adilabad heading towards Hyderabad via Kamareddy will be diverted near Kondapur bridge at Nirmal. They will be routed through Mamada, Khanapur, Metpally, Jagtial and Karimnagar.

Nirmal district Superintendent of Police G. Janaki Sharmila has requested commuters to cooperate.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Seethakka held a teleconference on the flood situation in Kamareddy district. She directed officials to conduct on-site inspections in affected areas.

Residents of affected houses will be shifted to relief centres immediately. She asked the official to drain water from submerged houses. Various departments were directed to assess damages and submit reports promptly.

The minister asked authorities to fast-track sanitation to prevent disease.

The officials were directed to take precautions to ensure no loss of life. Minister Seethakka will personally review the situation once weather conditions improve.