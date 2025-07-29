Traffic Police Launch Special Campaign, Seize Illegal Modified Silencers

A special campaign was launched by the Traffic Police in Mahbubnagar district to control noise pollution, during which illegally modified silencers installed in various two-wheelers were seized and destroyed using a road roller. The operation was led by District Superintendent of Police, D. Janki, IPS.

According to the details, while monitoring different areas of the district, the Traffic Police identified a total of 155 modified silencers. Legal action was taken against the owners, and heavy fines were imposed.

Speaking to the media, SP D. Janki said that these silencers produce excessive noise, causing inconvenience to the public. Such modifications are considered a criminal offense under the law. They not only disturb citizens but also increase the risk of road accidents.

She issued a strict warning that no illegal modifications should be made to any vehicle without proper authorization. She added that youth are breaking the law just to attract attention to their vehicles, which will not be tolerated. Action will also be taken against mechanics found to be involved in such practices.