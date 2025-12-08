Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad as Telangana Global Summit Begins Today

The Telangana government is organizing a two-day Telangana Global Summit under the theme “Telangana Rising” at Bharat Future City. A total of 154 international delegates from 44 countries will attend the event. The summit will be inaugurated on Monday afternoon by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan (Jishnu Dev Varma?).

In view of the high-profile gathering, the main venue at Mir Khanpet has been brought under a tight security blanket.

Representatives from Fortune 500 companies, several Chief Ministers, Ministers, and top industrial leaders are expected to participate. With this, the police have intensified security and announced traffic diversions for Monday and Tuesday, advising citizens and commuters to opt for alternative routes.

Traffic Diversions

Major diversions will be in effect on the Hyderabad–Srisailam National Highway (NH-765) between Videocon Junction, Tukkuguda, ORR Exit 14, Harshaguda, Maheshwaram Gate, Kothur Crossroads, and Power Grid Junction.

Traffic will also be diverted between Kothur Crossroads and Pedda Golconda (ORR Exit 15).

Heavy vehicles coming via ORR towards NH-765 are instructed to avoid Tukkuguda (Exit 14) and instead use Pedda Golconda (Exit 15).

6,000 Personnel Deployed for Security

DGP Shivadhar Reddy announced that a massive force of 6,000 personnel from various wings—Law & Order, Traffic, Communications, Intelligence, Battalions, Greyhounds, Octopus, AR, and Special Parties—has been deployed for the two-day summit.

The event will be secured under a six-layer security arrangement, supervised by:

3 Additional DGPs

5 IGs

10 IPS officers

170 young police officers

DCP-level technical teams from the Police Command Control Center

For parking management, DCP-level officers have been appointed. Special Branch, Intelligence, and Event Security Teams will handle VIP movement and protection.

A total of 115 night-vision and PTZ cameras have been installed at the venue and at VIP routes, all connected to the main Command Control Center.

Additionally, 10 drone teams will monitor traffic, crowd movement, and overall security.