Trafficker nabbed in Hyderabad after 2,500-km chase by Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a man from Hyderabad allegedly involved in the illegal trafficking of Indian youths and forcing them to work in fake call centres engaging in cyber fraud, an officer said on Sunday.

The arrest came after a 2,500-kilometre non-stop chase, the officer claimed.

“After a long persevering chase of 2,500 km, Kamran Haider alias Zaidi was nabbed from Hyderabad,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said.

Zaidi carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on information leading to his arrest, declared by the National Investigation Agency.

According to police, on May 27, a case was registered at New Friends Colony Police Station on the complaint of one Naresh Lakhavath, who said he was searching for a job when he came across Ali International Service, a consultancy firm supposedly based in New Delhi.

“The firm offered him a job in Thailand and Laos and he was eventually sent to Thailand. But when he reached there, his passport was snatched and he was forced to work for a Chinese company which used to scam Indian people online,” the DCP said.

The case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency.

An investigation carried out by the NIA identified Manjoor Alam, Sahil, Ashish, Pawan Yadav, and Haider as key conspirators.

All five were involved in trafficking vulnerable Indian youth to the Golden Triangle Region in Laos where they were forced to commit cyber scams targeting European and American citizens, the officer said.

They operated through Ali International Services, which functioned as a front.

“The main accused was identified as Kamran Haider. Kamran Haider absconded and despite all efforts accused Kamran Haider could not be arrested. He was trying to go abroad to Thailand and Laos,” the DCP said.

Haider continuously changed his locations from one state to another after he absconded.

Teams were stationed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to nab him, police said.

“Zaidi was located in Hyderabad, Telangana. Immediately two different teams of the special cell were sent to Hyderabad. He was apprehended on December 7 after a long persevering chase of 2,500 kilometres by the team without any rest.

“He was apprehended near Nampally Railway Station, Hyderabad, Telangana while trying to escape to another hideout,” said the DCP