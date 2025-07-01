Tragedy at Himayat Sagar: 35-Year-Old Dies by Suicide Amid Family Disputes

Rangareddy: A 35-year-old man, identified as Mukesh, reportedly died by suicide after jumping into the Himayat Sagar reservoir near Rajendranagar. The incident came to light on Monday evening.

Body Recovered After Family Files Complaint

Following a missing person complaint filed by Mukesh’s family, Rajendranagar police received information about an unidentified body found in Himayat Sagar. Police immediately rushed to the location, where Mukesh’s family members confirmed his identity.

Family Dispute Likely Reason, Say Police

Preliminary investigation suggests that Mukesh may have taken the extreme step due to ongoing family disputes. However, police have not ruled out other possibilities. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine if any other factors contributed to the incident.

Police Probe Continues

Authorities are examining all angles surrounding the suicide. “We are investigating the case from multiple perspectives, including potential external pressure or additional personal issues,” a police official stated.