Telangana: Tragedy at Medigadda, Six Youth Drown While Bathing After Wedding Celebration

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Mahadevpur Mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district as the bodies of six missing youth were recovered on Sunday from the Medigadda Barrage, where they drowned the previous evening.

Victims Were Attending a Wedding Function

The deceased — Rakshit (13), Sagar (16), Madhusudhan (18), Ramcharan (17), Shiva Manoj (15), and Rahul (19) — had come to Medigadda from Ambatpally village after attending a wedding ceremony held at the house of Golukonda Mallaiah. The group had arrived at the river around 5:30 PM on Saturday to bathe, unaware of the lurking danger.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Gusty Winds Predicted Across Telangana Over Next 5 Days

Rescue Attempt Turned Tragic

According to family members, Patti Madhusudhan first entered the water and began to drown. His brother, Patti Shiva Manoj, attempted to save him but also got pulled in. One by one, six of the eight people from the group went missing in the same area. Four of the victims hailed from Ambatpally, while two were from Korlakunta.

Father Witnessed Sons Drown

In a heart-wrenching turn, Patti Venkataswamy, who was parking his auto nearby, witnessed the drowning of his sons Madhusudhan and Manoj and collapsed in grief.

Bodies Recovered with Help of Divers

With the help of rescue divers, all six bodies were recovered by Sunday afternoon. They were shifted to Mahadevpur Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The incident has left the local community in deep shock and mourning.

Authorities Urge Caution

Following the tragedy, authorities have once again urged citizens to exercise extreme caution around riverbanks and water bodies, especially during the monsoon season. Further investigation is underway.