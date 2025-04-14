Tragedy in Chevella: Two Children Die of Suffocation Inside Parked Car

Hyderabad, Rangareddy District: A heart-wrenching tragedy occurred in Damaragidda, Chevella mandal, when two young children tragically lost their lives after locking themselves inside a parked car. The incident has left the family devastated.

The children, Tanmayashri (5) and Abhinayashri (4), were playing outside the house when they got into the car. Initially, the doors were open, but as they continued playing, the children accidentally closed the doors, causing them to lock inside. The car’s door lock mechanism prevented them from opening it, leading to suffocation as the children were unable to breathe. Despite the efforts of the family to rush them to the hospital, they were declared dead upon arrival.

The family, who had raised these two young children with love and care, is in deep sorrow due to this sudden and tragic loss. Local police were informed about the incident, and they have arrived at the scene to investigate further.

The cause of the lock malfunction and the exact details of the incident are yet to be determined as the investigation continues. Police have registered a case, and further details are expected after their inquiry.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers associated with leaving children unsupervised in a vehicle, even for a short time. Parents and guardians are urged to remain vigilant and ensure their children are always safe, especially around parked cars.