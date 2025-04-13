Tragedy on Andhra Highway: 3 Women Killed, 8 Injured in Shocking Hit-and-Run

Amaravati: In a tragic incident on Sunday, three women were killed and eight others injured in a hit-and-run accident on the Hindupur-Sire highway near Dhanapuram Cross, located in Parigi Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to local authorities, the accident occurred when an unidentified vehicle rammed into an auto-rickshaw, causing it to veer off the road and crash. The vehicle fled the scene, triggering a police investigation.

Victims Were Returning from Kotipi Chawdeswari Temple

The victims, all residents of Dodagatta in Roddam Mandal, were returning home after a religious visit to the Kotipi Chawdeswari temple. A total of 14 passengers were traveling in the auto-rickshaw at the time of the accident.

Deceased Identified:

Alivelamma (45)

Adi Lakshmamma (65)

Shakamma (60)

All three women died on the spot due to the impact. The injured victims were rushed to a government hospital in Hindupur for treatment.

Police Launch Investigation to Trace Hit-and-Run Vehicle

Local police have registered a case and begun an investigation to identify the vehicle responsible for the accident. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering eyewitness accounts to track down the offender.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Condolences

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his shock and sorrow over the tragic incident. In an official statement, he extended condolences to the families of the deceased and promised that the government would provide all necessary assistance.

“The government will ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and support the families who lost their loved ones,” said the Chief Minister.

Health and Transport Ministers Respond to the Incident

Minister for Medical and Health, Sathya Kumar Yadav, also expressed deep grief over the accident. He directed health officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured at the Hindupur hospital.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy offered his condolences to the bereaved families and urged people to follow traffic rules to prevent such tragedies in the future.