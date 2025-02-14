Tragic Accident: Hyderabad Pilgrim Dies, Five Injured in Car Crash on Way to Maha Kumbh Mela

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, one pilgrim lost his life, and five others sustained injuries in a car crash while traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, February 13, when the car, carrying a group of pilgrims from Hyderabad, collided with a truck on the National Highway 44 near Balkonda in Nizamabad district.

Fatal Crash Claims the Life of 25-Year-Old Pilgrim

The deceased has been identified as V Sampath Rana, a 25-year-old resident of Kongarakalan. The group had left Hyderabad on Wednesday, excited for their journey to the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Tragically, as they reached Chittapur in Balkonda, the car’s driver attempted to overtake a truck but collided with it, resulting in a horrific crash.

Injured Pilgrims Shifted to Hospital, One in Critical Condition

Five other passengers, all from Uppuguda, Hyderabad, were injured in the accident. The injured are identified as P Ramesh, Chandrashekhar Chary, P Sai Vishal, V Srinivas, and Rajinikanth. Ramesh’s condition is reported to be critical, and he, along with the other injured, was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Sampath, who sustained severe injuries, was declared dead at the scene. His body was later moved to the Armoor Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

A Sad Pattern of Accidents Near Maha Kumbh Mela

This tragic incident comes just days after a similar accident earlier this week, where seven people from Hyderabad were killed and three others injured while returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. These consecutive accidents raise serious concerns about the safety of pilgrims traveling for religious events.

Authorities Investigating the Accident

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, including whether the driver’s decision to overtake the truck contributed to the fatal outcome. The police have also noted the importance of road safety for long-distance travelers and urged caution for all vehicles traveling on National Highway 44.

Condolences and Support for Victims’ Families

The families of the victims are in shock, and Hyderabad’s community has expressed deep condolences. As the investigation unfolds, the families of the deceased and injured will require support during this difficult time.