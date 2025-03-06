Tragic Accident in Andhra Pradesh: Bus Hits Cement Lorry, 3 Lives Lost, 8 Injured

Eluru: A tragic road accident occurred in Eluru district when a travels bus collided with a cement lorry. The bus, traveling from Hyderabad to Kakinada, was involved in the fatal crash that left three people dead and eight others with severe injuries.

The incident took place early Thursday morning when the bus, carrying passengers, crashed into a cement lorry. The impact of the collision resulted in the deaths of three individuals on the spot, while eight others sustained serious injuries.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Details of the Accident

According to local authorities, the accident occurred on a highway in Eluru district when the bus lost control and collided with the stationary lorry. Rescue teams arrived at the scene quickly, transporting the injured passengers to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan Announces Konidela Nagababu as Jana Sena Candidate for AP MLC Elections

Victims and Rescue Operations

The identities of the deceased and injured passengers have not yet been fully revealed. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, including possible driver negligence or mechanical failure.

Local police and emergency services rushed to the location to assist with the rescue and recovery operation. The injured passengers are receiving medical care, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Road Safety Concerns

This tragic accident highlights the ongoing concerns regarding road safety, especially on busy highways. Authorities have urged travelers to exercise caution while traveling, especially on long-distance routes.