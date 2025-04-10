Tragic Accident in Karimnagar: 3-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Well Along with Tractor

Karimnagar: A devastating accident claimed the life of a three-year-old girl, Gaddam Jashvitha, after a tractor plunged into an agricultural well in Bahadurkhanpet village, located in Karimnagar rural mandal, Telangana.

Girl Was Visiting Relatives When Tragedy Struck

The child, a native of Bommareddypalli in Peddapalli district, was in the village to visit relatives with her family. According to eyewitness accounts and police reports, the toddler was playing on a parked tractor situated near the well.

Accidental Ignition Leads to Fatal Outcome

In a tragic turn of events, the girl inadvertently started the tractor by turning the ignition key. The vehicle rolled forward and fell into the adjacent agricultural well, with the child still seated in the driver’s seat. She drowned along with the tractor.

Police Investigation Underway

Local police arrived promptly at the scene and began an investigation. A case has been officially registered, and efforts are ongoing to recover both the vehicle and the child’s body.

Safety Concerns Raised in Rural Communities

This unfortunate incident has shocked the community and drawn attention to child safety and machinery accessibility in rural areas. Authorities and locals are urging families to exercise increased caution around agricultural equipment.