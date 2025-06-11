Tragic Accident on Nagarjuna Sagar Road Claims Three Lives from Hyderabad

A fatal road accident on Nagarjuna Sagar Road near Yacharam left three people dead and four injured late last night. The victims, all residents of Hyderabad, were returning from a function when their vehicle was hit by a speeding bus.

Details of the Nagarjuna Sagar Road Accident

The group, consisting of working professionals from Hyderabad, had attended a social gathering at Nagarjuna Sagar. While returning home around midnight, tragedy struck near Mall Village when their car was rammed by a speeding bus.

The collision’s impact was so powerful that three individuals — Sai Teja, Pawan, and Raghavendra — died instantly at the scene.

Immediate Rescue and Police Response

After receiving emergency calls, local authorities and police teams quickly reached the accident site. Rescue teams retrieved the bodies and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. As per the latest updates, the injured survivors are currently receiving medical treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

Investigation Underway to Determine Cause

Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation to identify the cause of the accident. Speeding by the bus driver is suspected to be the primary reason, but a full inquiry will reveal the exact circumstances leading to the collision.

Rising Concerns Over Road Safety

This tragic incident once again highlights the growing concerns over road safety, particularly on highways like Nagarjuna Sagar Road. Authorities are urged to enforce stricter speed regulations and improve safety measures to prevent such fatal accidents in the future.