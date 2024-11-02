Telangana

Tragic Death of Class 5 Student Sparks Tension at Zaheerabad School Hostel

The family members of the boy, who rushed to the hostel, demanded the school management an explanation of the cause of death.

Safiya Begum2 November 2024 - 16:45
Tragic Death of Class 5 Student Sparks Tension at Zaheerabad School Hostel
Tragic Death of Class 5 Student Sparks Tension at Zaheerabad School Hostel

Hyderabad: A Class 5 boy was found dead at a private school hostel in Zaheerabad town on Saturday morning. He was Sathvik (11).

The family members of the boy, who rushed to the hostel, demanded the school management an explanation of the cause of death.

The parents and student organisations staged a protest.While the management was saying that he slipped off his bed and died, the parents did not accept the explanation. The boy reportedly had a few injuries on his body.

Tension prevailed as the parents had a serious argument with the management. The police were trying to find out the cause of the death.

Source
Munsif News Bureau
Tags
Safiya Begum2 November 2024 - 16:45

Related Articles

G. Niranjan Urges Unity Among Political Parties for Justice to Backward Communities

G. Niranjan Urges Unity Among Political Parties for Justice to Backward Communities

2 November 2024 - 19:13
Harish Rao Criticizes Revanth Reddy for Deceiving Telangana Public Over Unfulfilled Promises

Harish Rao Criticizes Revanth Reddy for Deceiving Telangana Public Over Unfulfilled Promises

2 November 2024 - 19:00
BJP MP Raghunandan Rao Critiques KTR's Leadership Amid Diwali Celebrations

BJP MP Raghunandan Rao Critiques KTR’s Leadership Amid Diwali Celebrations

2 November 2024 - 18:45
KT Rama Rao Blasts Congress for Misleading Telangana Voters with Unrealistic Guarantees

KT Rama Rao Blasts Congress for Misleading Telangana Voters with Unrealistic Guarantees

2 November 2024 - 18:28
Back to top button