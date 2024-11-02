Tragic Death of Class 5 Student Sparks Tension at Zaheerabad School Hostel

Hyderabad: A Class 5 boy was found dead at a private school hostel in Zaheerabad town on Saturday morning. He was Sathvik (11).

The family members of the boy, who rushed to the hostel, demanded the school management an explanation of the cause of death.

The parents and student organisations staged a protest.While the management was saying that he slipped off his bed and died, the parents did not accept the explanation. The boy reportedly had a few injuries on his body.

Tension prevailed as the parents had a serious argument with the management. The police were trying to find out the cause of the death.