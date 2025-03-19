Tragic Delay: Pregnant Woman Dies After Ambulance Fails to Respond on Time

A pregnant woman admitted to the Kalwakurthy Government Hospital for delivery was referred to Hyderabad for emergency treatment by the doctors. However, due to a delay in ambulance services, she tragically lost her life on the way.

Delayed Ambulance Response Worsens the Situation

The woman’s family immediately contacted the 108 ambulance service, but the ambulance arrived 25 minutes later. Even after arriving, the ambulance driver refused to leave immediately, further delaying the transport.

Pregnant Woman Dies En Route to Hyderabad

After much delay, the ambulance finally left for Hyderabad, but unfortunately, the woman passed away on the way. The incident has sparked outrage, raising concerns over medical negligence and the efficiency of emergency healthcare services.

Need for Improved Emergency Medical Services

This tragic incident highlights the need for a more efficient and responsive ambulance service to prevent such unfortunate deaths in the future. Authorities must take strict action against negligence and improve emergency response systems to ensure timely medical assistance.