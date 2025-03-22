Tragic Incident During 10th Grade Exams: Student Dies After Being Run Over by RTC Bus

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking incident occurred in Gachibowli on Saturday, where a 10th-grade student tragically lost her life after an RTC double-decker bus ran over her bike. Her brother, who was riding the bike, sustained severe injuries in the accident.

Victim and Accident Details

The victim, 16-year-old Prabhathi Chathri, was a student preparing for her 10th-grade exams at Telecom Nagar. On Friday, she had completed her first exam and was on her way to take the second exam on Saturday with her brother, Suman Chathri. After the examination, they were returning home when their two-wheeler collided with an RTC double-decker bus near the Gachibowli flyover.

Also Read: Sudden Tragedy: 16 Agricultural Workers Injured in Road Accident — What Went Wrong?

Prabhathi, who was riding pillion, tragically died on the spot, while her brother Suman suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Impact on Traffic and Investigation

The accident caused a massive traffic jam in the Gachibowli area, as authorities responded to the scene. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the family and local residents are in shock over the tragic loss of a young life, while concerns about road safety continue to rise in the city.

Key Points:

10th-grade student Prabhathi Chathri lost her life in an accident.

The victim was returning from her exam with her brother when the accident occurred.

RTC double-decker bus hit their two-wheeler, resulting in the tragic incident.

Brother Suman Chathri is critically injured and undergoing treatment.

The accident caused significant traffic disruptions in Gachibowli.

Traffic Safety Concerns Raised

This tragic incident raises further concerns over road safety, particularly around busy flyovers and high-traffic areas like Gachibowli. Local authorities are being urged to review road safety measures to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.