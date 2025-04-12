Tragic Incident in Andhra Pradesh: Three Children Drown While Bathing in Pond

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, three children drowned while bathing in a pond near M Rachepalli village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday evening while most villagers were participating in a local procession.

Children Went Missing During Village Event

According to reports, the children—close friends and residents of the village—went to the pond without informing their families. Their families initially assumed they were near the local temple, as part of the ongoing event.

However, when the children did not return home by evening, a search was launched. During the search operation, one body was discovered near the pond, followed by the recovery of the other two bodies from within the water.

Victims’ Families in Grief

All three victims were school-going children. It was reported that the father of one of the children is working in a Gulf country. The incident has left the entire village in shock and mourning.

Local authorities are expected to initiate a formal investigation and assess safety measures around the pond area.