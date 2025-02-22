Tragic Incident in Hyderabad: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Becoming Trapped in Elevator

Hyderabad: A six-year-old boy, Arnav, tragically passed away in a Hyderabad hospital on Saturday, a day after being trapped in an elevator at a residential building in Red Hills. The incident occurred on Friday when Arnav, the son of Ajay Kumar from Aghapura, had accompanied his grandfather to his aunt’s apartment.

How the Incident Unfolded

While Arnav’s grandfather was carrying luggage, the boy opened the elevator’s grille and stepped inside. As his grandfather was attempting to load the luggage, the elevator unexpectedly began to ascend. Startled, Arnav attempted to exit but got caught between the elevator car and the shaft wall. The elevator then stopped between the ground and first floors.

Rescue Efforts and Response

Upon hearing Arnav and his grandfather’s cries for help, residents immediately shut off the building’s power and contacted the authorities. Nampally inspector Appala Naidu and MLA Majid Hussain swiftly arrived at the scene. A rescue operation involving the Disaster Response Force (DRF), fire department, and a 108 ambulance team was launched promptly.

Rescue Operation: 90-Minute Struggle

To prevent further harm to the trapped child, rescuers decided not to use a gas cutter, which could have posed a risk to Arnav’s safety. Instead, they carefully broke through a section of the wall. After a tense 90-minute operation, Arnav was finally freed and rushed to Niloufer Hospital with severe injuries.

Tragic Outcome

Despite receiving intensive medical care, Arnav succumbed to his injuries on Saturday afternoon. His tragic death has raised concerns about elevator safety in residential buildings, and authorities are investigating the incident further.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of strict safety measures and protocols when using elevators, especially in residential buildings, to prevent such heartbreaking accidents in the future.