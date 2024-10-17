Crime & Accidents

Tragic Incident: Teacher Allegedly Kills Student Over Incomplete Homework (Video Viral)

The incident took place at a private school in Lakshmidevipalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The teacher, identified as Satish, is accused of severely beating the student due to the incomplete assignment.

Hyderabad: A serious incident has been reported involving a sixth-grade student who was allegedly assaulted by his teacher for not completing his homework. The incident took place at a private school in Lakshmidevipalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The teacher, identified as Satish, is accused of severely beating the student due to the incomplete assignment.

Concerned about their child’s injuries, the student’s parents reviewed the school’s CCTV footage, which reportedly confirmed the assault. Following this, they filed a complaint with the police against the teacher. Local authorities are currently investigating the matter, and further updates are expected. The condition of the student following the incident has not been disclosed.

