Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Three Lives in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three individuals lost their lives due to lightning strikes at two separate locations in Yalal Mandal of Tandoor constituency, following a spell of light to heavy rain accompanied by thunder this afternoon.

In the first incident, farmer Venkatiya (62), a resident of Mouza Banur in Yalal Mandal, was working in his field with his wife Elman when a sudden thunderstorm struck. Tragically, Venkatiya was killed instantly by a lightning strike, while his wife, who was working a short distance away, remained unharmed.

In a similar incident, farmer Lakshmiya (52), a resident of Juntupally in Yalal Mandal, had called Srinivas (27) to help harvest his crop. They, along with other laborers, were working in the field when they were suddenly struck by lightning, resulting in the deaths of both Lakshmiya and Srinivas. The two incidents occurred at locations far apart from each other.

The death of these three individuals has caused a wave of panic throughout Yalal Mandal. Upon receiving information about the incidents, Yalal police arrived at both locations. After completing the necessary documentation and panchnama, the bodies were transported to the Government District Hospital in Tandoor for post-mortem examinations.